Marvel reveals new posters for the Defenders Saga on Disney Plus

When Netflix announced that all the Marvel TV shows would disappear from the service in March, many feared it was the end of the line for these (mostly) much-loved shows. That fear soon turned to celebration when Marvel Studios confirmed that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, , The Punisher, and The Defenders were coming to Disney Plus.

The Marvel-branded Netflix shows are undergoing something of a revival, too: there’s a new series of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in development, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye (and will likely return in the upcoming Echo), and there are always rumors of Krysten Ritter jumping back into the MCU as Jessica Jones.

Now the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account has posted a series of posters by artists who’ve “re-imagined” the heroes to mark the renewed popularity of the Defenders lineup on Disney’s platform.

All of these and more are streaming on @DisneyPlus! (4/4) — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 29, 2022

Fans of the shows are taking this as a very good sign that Marvel Studios will indeed bring some of these heroes back with the same casting. We’d be particularly pleased to see Ritter back as Jessica Jones: she’s repeatedly said she wants to reprise the role, and it’d be great to see her interact with the wider MCU. If she’s back, then we also need Mike Colter’s award-winning Luke Cage too – as seeing their relationship develop was a bunch of fun.

We also can’t imagine anyone else playing the Punisher other than Jon Bernthal. Fitting this often controversial figure into the cinematic universe would be tricky, though, but we could definitely see him crossing paths with characters like Moon Knight or Hawkeye.

The only Defender we don’t want to see more of is Finn Jones’ Iron Fist. Not only was the show absolutely dreadful, but Simu Liu has comprehensively eaten Danny Rand’s lunch when it comes to MCU martial arts action. Iron Fist may yet reappear, but we’d like to see a new take on the character with a different actor.

Fingers crossed these dreams come true. If we can get a new season of Daredevil anything’s possible.