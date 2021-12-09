Marvel star seething after Instagram ban

While Instagram is known for being trigger happy on the banhammer, booting a celebrity off the platform for posting about their own show is a surprise even for them.

That’s exactly what just happened to Florence Pugh, the actress who stars as Yelena Belova in the Disney+ holiday-themed series Hawkeye. Pugh recently posted on Instagram that she had been blocked from posting about her own appearance in the show because of a complaint.

“Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in … Beyond ridiculous,” Pugh complained.

Pugh was first introduced to the Marvel Universe via Black Widow, where she appears as the sister to Natasha Romanoff. Fans fell in love with Pugh’s performance, hoping her character would return.

Since then, Pugh has swept up in a whirlwind of success, with the Midsommar and Little Women actress becoming the second most popular star of 2021. The 25-year-old has already been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Little Women, and she’s starring alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in Don’t Worry Darling, the upcoming psychological thriller from Olivia Wilde.

Hopefully Pugh won’t be banned from Instagram for long — especially given the rumors that Pugh’s character will feature in the last two episodes of Hawkeye.