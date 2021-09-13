The pandemic is far from over, but the long stagnation experienced by the film industry seems to be coming to an end. Several highly anticipated films have received rave reviews following their release in theaters, and streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus are getting subscribers amped up for the release of new and returning series like Netflix’s Stranger Things and Disney Plus’ upcoming Hawkeye.

The latter was teased through a surprisingly festive trailer released earlier today along with a synopsis hinting toward a holiday-themed first season.

The official synopsis indicates that Hawkeye will be a lighter-toned addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Departing from some of the darker themes that have haunted Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, since Avengers: Infinity War, the series sounds like a family-oriented show dripping with Christmas spirit and just a few angry gangsters.

Shared by ComicBook.com, the description invites viewers on “an unexpected holiday getaway” in “post-blip New York City.” The series will see Clint Barton take on the “seemingly simple mission” of returning to his family for Christmas, but, in true Christmas movie fashion, this task will not be an easy one. Thankfully, “with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero,” Clint may succeed.

The synopsis concludes on a note that Clint and Kate “are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.” The series will see Jeremy Renner return to portray Clint, and add Hailee Steinfeld as Bishop. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

The trailer leans into the holiday theme of the series, overlaying the entire two-minute clip with the subtle sound of sleigh bells and other familiar sounds. It also indicates that Clint’s desire to reconnect with his family will be a focal point of the show, and introduces the film’s villains, which appear to be the same wannabe Ronin thugs he clashed with between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The budding familial relationship between Kate and Clint looks to be a central part of the plot, which all but promises to combine trademark Marvel humor with plenty of interesting stunts. Both Clint and Kate are known in the comics as spectacular archers and fighters, which will hopefully allow the show to lean on non-CGI action scenes and genuine human moments between some of the MCU’s only non-super-powered heroes.

Hawkeye is set to debut on Disney Plus on Nov. 24, 2021.