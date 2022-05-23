Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ has started shooting much earlier than expected

The buzzword for Marvel’s Phase Four might as well be “legacy” as so many of the current and upcoming MCU projects introduce new characters following in the footsteps of iconic heroes. Think The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. Another one that many fans may have forgotten is on the way is Ironheart, which will see Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams honor Tony Stark by becoming her own armored hero.

And the good news is that work is beginning on the Disney Plus series earlier than anticipated. The last update we received on the show came last month when it was noted that filming on Ironheart had been pushed back until June due to COVID-related delays. However, Twitter account Filming in Chicago has now confirmed that Marvel Studios got to work in the Windy City this past weekend.

It’s unclear if production has begun proper, however, or if ⁠— as the user speculates ⁠— this might’ve just been for “test shots or B roll/plate shots.” Either way, it’s encouraging that Ironheart is already rolling.

The news: while everyone was enjoying the weekend,new @Marvel series Ironheart was filming in Chicago. According to @screenmag they won’t start until June, looks like they were doing either test shots or B roll/plate shots. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything further. — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) May 23, 2022

Ironheart won’t serve as our introduction to Riri, though, as Thorne is due to make her Marvel debut in this year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is intriguing fans as it suggests the teenage tech prodigy may have ties to both the Black Panther and Iron Man mythologies in the MCU. That’s doubly likely given that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler serves as producer.

Not all that much has been confirmed about Ironheart as yet, with only three other names revealed to be in the cast alongside Thorne at this time. This is Us veteran Lyric Ross is on board, as is Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) in a key yet undisclosed role. 9-year-old performer Anthony Harper is similarly attached. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will direct.

Now that shooting is gearing up on the project, then, be prepared for more news on Ironheart and her bright future in the MCU to follow very soon.