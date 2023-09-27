‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

The third season, confirmed this month, will be the first since Jeremy Renner's accident in January.

The crime drama series Mayor of Kingtown has recently been renewed for a third season on Paramount+ after the popular show’s second season aired its finale in March 2023. The series, starring Jeremy Renner, follows the McLusky family, the unofficial reigning family of the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. After his brother Mitch’s sudden death, Mike McLusky (Renner) finds himself thrown into the deep end of the business of the prison industrial complex and rising tensions between police and citizens.

The upcoming season will be the first since Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident on Jan. 1st this year, leaving him with several complicated medical issues, including learning to walk again. Given this significant hurdle for the series, one of many currently happening in the world of TV production, here is what has been confirmed about the following season.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 release window

via Paramount+

As stated, Jeremy Renner’s significant injuries from being run over by a snowplow earlier this year will likely affect the filming of season three significantly. Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and over 30 broken bones in the accident, will likely continue his sabbatical from acting for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) strikes have been ongoing since July 2023, with no end in sight as of September 2023. This means that regardless of injury recovery, Renner, alongside his co-stars, cannot participate in any on-screen acting, which means the series will not be filmed any time soon.

This week, the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) ended their five-month-long strike action, agreeing to a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Given all this time away from the writers’ room, the writing side of the Mayor of Kingstown is probably still in its infancy, if it was even started before the strike began. It will be some time before the series will have all the episodes written and re-drafted in accordance with the new rules for writers under the new deal.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 cast

Image via Paramount Plus

With season three so early into its production and with the writing segment of its development yet to be completed, no major casting changes have been made to the Mayor of Kingstown.

Jeremy Renner, a keen supporter of his show – even while in hospital – will most likely return for the new season. Co-stars Dianne Wiest (Mariam McLusky), Hugh Dillon (Ian Ferguson), Tobi Bamtefa as (Bunny Washington), and many more are likely to return for season 3.

Where to watch ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Image via Paramount Plus

Mayor of Kingstown is available to stream on Paramount+, free for all customers. Paramount+ is also available as an add-on channel for customers with Amazon Prime, Roku TV, and Apple TV. New customers can access Paramount+ with one week’s free trial when they sign up for the streaming service.