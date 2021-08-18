MCU Fans Are Roasting What If…?’s Good Guy Thanos

Today brought the second episode of Marvel’s What If…?, and it was certainly a massive deviation from the norm. While the first installment was a relatively straightforward rehashing of Captain America: The First Avenger with Peggy Carter subbed in for Steve Rogers, the sophomore outing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first foray into canonical animation tore up the rule book.

Ingeniously riffing on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Djimon Honsou’s Korath the Pursuer was reinvented as a giddy and excitable fanboy, Karen Gillan’s Nebula was reintroduced as a devious femme fatale, and Benicio del Toro achieved more via his vocal performance as the impossibly buff Collector than he ever did in live-action.

However, the decision to have Josh Brolin’s Thanos as a good guy who loves to joke about universal genocide has proven to be a little more divisive. Don’t get us wrong, a lot of fans were thrilled to see the Mad Titan showcase his softer side as both a person and a father, but as you can see from the reactions below, not everyone shared the sentiment.

// #WhatIf spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

therapist: nice thanos isnt real

nice thanos: pic.twitter.com/RC5gwnms0D — mateo listen. you are constantly in fights with pe (@MateoPotato_sk) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

–

–

–

THANOS AND NEBULA BEING A DYNAMIC DAD DAUGHTER DUO????? pic.twitter.com/786kIUWpi0 — coco ‎⧗ what if era (@fearlustpride) August 18, 2021

cw // #WhatIf spoiler

.

.

thanos in the thanos in

infinity saga what if pic.twitter.com/VPLMYz9gVk — ً tiff shangchi my beloved (@lokisIuvbot) August 18, 2021

T'Challa Joins The Guardians In New What If...? Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Please tell me I’m not the only one that lost their sh!t when Thanos popped up 😆#TChalla #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/iuQRiv1y4L — Fandom Crunch is excited for Shang-Chi 👊 (@FandomCrunch) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

•

•

•

•

•

•

seeing nice thanos was so weird 😭 pic.twitter.com/ume8gUlKUy — dee (@SC4RLETWITHC) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

•

•

•

•

•

•



thanos in infinity thanos in what war and endgame if…? episode 2 pic.twitter.com/IQZ2rbJe1I — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) August 18, 2021

#whatif spoilers

–

–

–

–

thanos in iw thanos in what if pic.twitter.com/SA95LQAVrc — ً bea ४ | misses nat (@buckyswhxore) August 18, 2021

#WhatIf



thanos in thanos in iw and

what if endgame pic.twitter.com/cLprcU02SO — ‎ًabi (@strkstrange) August 18, 2021

thanos

end game what if #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/vhkQhwpPl7 — Gizemmm Su Maximoff ᗢ WHAT İF? (@gizemmm_su) August 18, 2021

It’s all a matter of personal preference, but it definitely fit the tone of the entire episode. Chadwick Boseman made for a much different Star-Lord than Chris Pratt, and it was fun to see him riff on the character’s established personality to give him a much warmer and less sarcastic angle. As for Thanos, as strange as it was to see the guy who killed half of everything bonding with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ravagers, it only served to reiterate that anything is possible in Marvel’s What If…?, even for the big bad of the entire Infinity Saga.