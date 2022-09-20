MCU fans desperate to see an underrated Defenders Saga favorite return

Much has been made about the returns of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the Daredevil duo poised to renew hostilities in both Echo and Born Again, but speculation continues to run rampant about the rest of the Defenders roster. Well, except Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

As much as fans would love for Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to return, we can’t forget about the impeccable supporting players like Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Simone Missick’s Misty Knight, and even Rob Morgan’s Turk Barrett, all of whom were integral pieces of the Netflix lineup.

Given that Cox said Born Again wasn’t season 4, which is admittedly the opposite of the impression D’Onofrio is operating under, there’s no reason why several favorites can’t be brought back for another go-round, this time as variants. Chief among them, at least based on the support behind thrown behind him on Reddit, is Mustafa Shakir’s John McIver, otherwise known as Bushmaster.

Not only was he a physical match for Mike Colter’s title hero, but he was arguably much smarter, and undoubtedly a whole lot more business-savvy. We don’t even know if Luke Cage is on the cards for the MCU, but if there’s an opportunity for Shakir’s Bushmaster to make an appearance in a street-level show like Born Again, then we’d be all for it.

With the multiverse in play, anything is possible, and you can bet the McIver massive won’t give up until told otherwise.