‘Iron Fist’ gets roasted to a crisp yet again after several hot takes emerge

If there’s one thing that’s been made abundantly clear in the years since Netflix first began rolling out episodic Marvel adaptations, it’s that very few people have kind words to say about Iron Fist.

The worst-reviewed and least-watched of the entire Defenders Saga, the story of Finn Jones’ wet blanket Danny Rand hardly set the world alight, and that’s putting it lightly. Even when Disney Plus acquired the entirety of the Netflix collection and debuted all of the shows on its own streaming service, Iron Fist was completely omitted from the various promo spots designed to generate hype.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are back as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal heavily rumored to be joining them, but nobody’s crying out for the return of the OG Danny Rand. Don’t get us wrong, Iron Fist is almost certainly getting rebooted and reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we’d bet big money on it being a clean break.

Nonetheless, several spicy takes on Iron Fist have been emerging online, and as you can see from a smattering of the reactions below, people rushing to the defense of the maligned series are being shot down in flames for what feels like the umpteenth time.

My brother in Christ, I know you’re not talking about the same Marvel Netflix who actually HAD a character with mysticism in Iron Fist but were so cheap they never showed K'un-Lun, the dragon, or even the Iron Fist costume. https://t.co/rQfJJfjIWz — Tyler Freshcorn (@tyler_freshcorn) August 21, 2022

All I'll say is that Iron Fist better be in Shang Chi 2 so they can make up for not having dragons in the show https://t.co/IBfgj4zhFp — Clifford Batteau (@CliffordBatteau) August 21, 2022

To be clear here, Daredevil, Jessica Jones (Season 1 primarily), Luke Cage, and Defenders are some of the best pieces of television Marvel has put out. But as someone who had to sit through 13 hours of Iron Fist Season 1 for a rewatch, you are absolutely not lying about this. https://t.co/IBfgj4zhFp — Clifford Batteau (@CliffordBatteau) August 21, 2022

I see Iron Fist is trending again because y'all love antagonizing me. — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) August 20, 2022

iron fist arriving to the disney+ office pic.twitter.com/YwibXZ7JLE https://t.co/c3XpyJNpcD — midnight boy (@charlesxholmes) August 18, 2022

I prefer to believe that Iron Fist was a fever dream LOL — Chelsea George (@SoreenLaythyn) August 21, 2022

I haven't been paying too much attention. Are you saying that Colleen Wing is Iron Fist?



If that's what you're saying, then I'm incredibly happy.



She was the BEST part of the Iron Fist series and one of the only reasons that it was bearable to watch. — David Hindberg (@AWintersong) August 21, 2022

In fairness, we’d happily see Jessica Henwick return as Colleen Wing, a sentiment shared by the actress after she revealed she’d turned down Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for that very reason, but there’s hardly a barrage of petitions, campaigns, and hashtags calling for the return of Jones’ protagonist.