MCU fans instantly start speculating after Vincent D’Onofrio shares gym selfie

Vincent D’Onofrio was happy to shout it from the rooftops that he was desperate to return as Wilson Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he finally got his wish when Kevin Feige called him up to ask how he’d feel about being revealed as the big bad of Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

Fans were understandably over the moon, too, but the actor did admit that it’s harder to get into Kingpin shape now that he’s in his 60s, with D’Onofrio determined to bulk up and add some extra poundage in order to convince the world that he’s more than capable of battering his enemies to a bloody pulp without using anything but his bare hands.

The former Netflix favorite confirmed in the aftermath of Hawkeye that his contract with Marvel Studios was only for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s street-level festive adventure, but a gym selfie posted to social media has inevitably started stirring the pot regarding an MCU return.

Coincidentally, Hawkeye spinoff Echo is currently in front of cameras, and almost everyone is expecting Kingpin to show up and further his ongoing arc with Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, especially when we never saw a body after his surrogate niece opted to shoot him in cold blood in order to be freed from his shackles.

A Daredevil continuation was recently announced for Disney Plus, too, so we’d be a lot more surprised at this stage if more D’Onofrio wasn’t on the horizon, based on what we know so far about the upcoming small screen slate.