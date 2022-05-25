‘Daredevil’ fans name the one thing they want to keep for the Disney reboot

Earlier this month, the Marvel fandom’s prayers were answered when it was finally announced that a Daredevil revival is moving forward at Disney Plus. Devotees of the acclaimed Netflix series have been waiting for this news to drop for years, but now that it’s actually happening, there’s a lot of apprehension over whether Marvel Studios is going to be able to recapture what worked so well about the show’s original run.

Obviously, folks are hoping that Kevin Feige and company create something that’s as close to the Netflix series as possible. However, it’s more than likely that Marvel will want to put their own stamp on the material in some way. Fans have been grappling with an interesting question, then, as posed by Twitter user @DriiftyFilm: if they had to pick just one thing to keep from Netflix’s Daredevil, what would it be?

What is the ONE main thing you'd like Disney Plus to keep from the original Daredevil show? pic.twitter.com/xfNc95qMlT — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) May 23, 2022

As you’d expect, the iconic hallway fight scenes — of which there was one every season — were a popular choice.

The gritty fights. Give me another hallway fight any day.https://t.co/A7xc8iMNSG — Michael King (@mhking) May 24, 2022

The fight choreography. It was so unbelievably well done in every episode. Every fight felt real, while also still being elevated enough to be exciting and memorable. And I loved how in every fight, DD felt like the underdog. — Xavier Mendoza (@GodzillaMendoza) May 24, 2022

Likewise, people are desperate for the new Daredevil to still be 13 episodes long, as the minuscule season lengths of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows have proven frustrating.

This is two things but

Minimum 10 40-minute episodes

And the 5+ minute one take hallway fight scenes. — Alex (@AlexJacobs1337) May 24, 2022

THE FACT THAT THE SEASON IS LONGER THAN 6 FUCKING EPISODES. SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME A SERIES THAT HAS JUST 6 EPISODES IN IT. IM STILL STRUGGLING TO FIND OUT WHY THEY KEEP DOING THIS SHITTY FORMAT. — Mohammad Ali (@zainali_4) May 24, 2022

If it counts as one thing, others are voting for the original cast to join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the project.

The original cast. The dynamic between Matt, Foggy, and Karen was the absolute highlight of the show. — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) May 24, 2022

And Matt Murdock would have to convict them in court if Marvel eliminated this banger of a theme tune.

It would be a crime to get rid of this pic.twitter.com/1MCBYnYlKz — Gupremes (@Gupremes) May 24, 2022

It’s worth remembering that Marvel has hired new showrunners for the reboot — Covert Affairs‘ Matt Corman and Chris Ord. So some are wishing the series’ original writing team get invited back.

the original writers!!! — ephemeral #savedaredevil (@404_ephemeral) May 24, 2022

Here’s a left-field pick: maybe some multiversal madness could bring back the ill-fated Ben Urich? It would be fun to see him work at The Daily Bugle this time around, instead of its knock-off, The New York Bulletin.

They flipping well need to resurrect/bring back Ben Urich. Killing him off season 1 was such a bad idea. https://t.co/kewfxOmNKt pic.twitter.com/DJ6ZvTNfBK — Enby Noma Bear🍪 (@berniecomicnerd) May 24, 2022

Another interesting option: some are hoping Matt’s Catholicism, and the religious guilt he feels over his violent vigilantism, will still be explored. Marvel sidelined Marc Spector’s Jewish faith in Moon Knight, don’t forget.

The Catholicism. It’s essential to the character and also the thing I’m most afraid they’ll ignore. pic.twitter.com/mWwMClMowD — KK (@KK53850269) May 24, 2022

Overall, though, fans most want Marvel to retain the Netflix show’s grounded and gritty tone.

All I want is for Daredevil to retain the same R rated, grounded and gritty tone instead of being watered down in order to fit into the MCU mold.



In fact, that's one of the reasons why the fans love Daredevil in the first place. Please don't get rid of that 🖤. https://t.co/ILVnds5t0Z — 𝚁𝙴𝚂𝙰𝙺𝚄 𝙼𝙰𝙰𝚃𝚂𝚄𝙳𝙰 (@omegastrike__yt) May 24, 2022

Daredevil season four is still in the early stages of development, but there’s a chance the hero could turn up soon in Echo.