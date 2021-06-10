Home / tv

MCU Fans Are Loving Owen Wilson In Loki

Loki

Fans were stoked when it was announced that Owen Wilson was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play a significant role in Loki, and the hype only increased after the first footage revealed he’d be acting as the God of Mischief’s handler as the trickster falls foul of the Time Variance Authority.

Now that the first episode has aired on Disney Plus, that sentiment hasn’t changed in the slightest, and if anything, viewers are only more excited to see the actor continue to steal the majority of his scenes as Mobius M. Mobius. He might be sporting a wig-and-mustache combo, but he’s still playing what’s very much an Owen Wilson-type character, and as you can see from the reactions below, that only makes his performance all the more enjoyable.

It always seemed likely that Wilson would be one of Loki‘s major highlights given his penchant for deadpan comedy, and Mobius’ mix of enthusiasm and exasperation towards everything Tom Hiddleston’s longtime favorite does is already generating plenty of big laughs. That being said, there’s the sneaking suspicion that all is not right at the TVA, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer giving off the distinct impression that she may have ulterior designs in mind involving the rogue variant.

Now that we know Sophia Di Martino is indeed playing a female version of the title hero from an alternate timeline, it would be logical to assume that Richard E. Grant has been cast as another, older Loki variant as has been widely rumored. One thing we don’t know, though, is how it’s all going to pan out in the long run, especially when a time traveling mystery procedural presents limitless storytelling possibilities.

