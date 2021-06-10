MCU Fans Are Loving Owen Wilson In Loki

Fans were stoked when it was announced that Owen Wilson was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play a significant role in Loki, and the hype only increased after the first footage revealed he’d be acting as the God of Mischief’s handler as the trickster falls foul of the Time Variance Authority.

Now that the first episode has aired on Disney Plus, that sentiment hasn’t changed in the slightest, and if anything, viewers are only more excited to see the actor continue to steal the majority of his scenes as Mobius M. Mobius. He might be sporting a wig-and-mustache combo, but he’s still playing what’s very much an Owen Wilson-type character, and as you can see from the reactions below, that only makes his performance all the more enjoyable.

mobius watching re-runs of lokis life during his free time #Loki pic.twitter.com/ve1BPvy7DO — 😀 (@_ernieruiz) June 9, 2021

#LOKI SPOILERS

–

–

–

This scene🥺 Mobius is such a kind and sweet bureaucrat pic.twitter.com/Z1rrzgNn2G — Ana (Loki Spoilers) (@ashes_ana) June 9, 2021

I adored the #loki premiere. I am officially freaking out at having to wait a week for the next episode. Totally love Owen Wilson in this. So good. Minor spoiler in next part of the thread: pic.twitter.com/KvCYGz2IUp — Jason Sidious Gibson (@SidiousStrange) June 10, 2021

Blown away by the first episode of @LokiOfficial, I always love it when @MarvelStudios takes risks and has fun with wonderfully offbeat stuff, really enjoyed everything about this with its fun TVA premise, its striking production design, and a fantastically cast Owen Wilson. pic.twitter.com/QrEZuXKQdY — Samuel Dore (@Bursteardrum) June 10, 2021

SPOILERS FOR #Loki

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.#Mobius is so gentle and patient with Loki it actually hurts. — Alice ४ Loki spoilers (@frostkissedloki) June 9, 2021

#Mobius is awesome. Bravo Owen Wilson. The chemistry with #Loki / Tom is already iconic. — FlorenceduPacifique (@flore0971) June 9, 2021

#MOBIUS is already one of my favorite characters in the entire MCU. It’s so surreal to see Owen Wilson apart of this word now but I LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/Vw7h73BOsz — JAVI (@KyberWebs) June 9, 2021

cw // #Loki spoilers – – – i was just waiting for mobius to go “kachow” the entire time pic.twitter.com/5j7KQbv7qV — vis/ares ४ (@visionvouge) June 9, 2021

#Loki #Mobius

–

–

–

mobius really is one of those “i can fix him” kinda boyfriends huh pic.twitter.com/fDSuhYCTUw — newt/knotts 🌙 loki & tbb era (@H0WLINGBARNES) June 9, 2021

It always seemed likely that Wilson would be one of Loki‘s major highlights given his penchant for deadpan comedy, and Mobius’ mix of enthusiasm and exasperation towards everything Tom Hiddleston’s longtime favorite does is already generating plenty of big laughs. That being said, there’s the sneaking suspicion that all is not right at the TVA, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer giving off the distinct impression that she may have ulterior designs in mind involving the rogue variant.

Now that we know Sophia Di Martino is indeed playing a female version of the title hero from an alternate timeline, it would be logical to assume that Richard E. Grant has been cast as another, older Loki variant as has been widely rumored. One thing we don’t know, though, is how it’s all going to pan out in the long run, especially when a time traveling mystery procedural presents limitless storytelling possibilities.