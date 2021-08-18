Meet The Adorable Yuri Slice Of Life Series Dominating Anime

Every now and then, then are anime that absolutely capture the hearts of audiences all throughout the world. Everyone knows shows like Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, but what if the show was a bit softer? There are plenty of different genres of anime after all, and this show proves how a yuri slice of life can turn heads just like and shounen battle anime.

If you haven’t watched it yet, it’s time to tune in for your first episode of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid — they’re all easily available to stream on Crunchyroll after all! According to stats on My Anime List, it’s currently in the top five most-watched anime on the air currently, putting it ahead of shows like Tokyo Revengers, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and even My Hero Academia.

“Kobayashi lives alone in an apartment, until one day, Tohru appeared and they ended up living together. Kyobashi unintentionally found Tohru while walking home from being drunk, and asks her to come over. Tohru looks down on humans as inferior and foolish, but having been saved by Kobayashi, she does everything she can to repay the debt and help her with various things, although not everything goes according to plan. A mythical everyday life comedy about a hard working office lady living with a dragon girl ensues a slice of life animated show.” Synopsis From IMDB

The original season of the show was immensely popular when it was released back in 2017 but it took over four years for the sequel to finally be announced for the Summer 2021 anime season. Now that the show is on the air, it’s dominating the competion with its equally adorable girls and anime antics.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.