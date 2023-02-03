It’s been a while since we heard anything new about Wednesday, and with the confirmation that season two of the show will be released, Netflix released more information about the characters we know and love, just in case we need a refresher or want to learn something new.

‘Wednesday’ Cast: Meet the Extended Addams Family Universe is Netflix’s official companion article, published on Netflix Tudum. On it are character descriptions from the show’s creators, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, and the show’s cast members, detailing how they fit in the Addams Family universe. Some of the things mentioned in the article are why they’ve decided to age up Wednesday Addams, new character descriptions for some of the students, and spoilder free details from season one.

The page only mentions the key players of the show but left behind some of the other characters like Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Marilyn Thornhill (played by former Addams Family actress Christina Ricci), and Mayor Noble Walker. These characters played some sort of role in the mystery of Jericho and Nevermore Academy, but perhaps it wasn’t added to the companion guide due to possible spoilers.

Wednesday is one of Netflix’s most successful shows on the platform. As of writing, it managed to stay on the Netflix Top 10 charts for 10 consecutive weeks in a row and debut at number one upon release. At the same time, the show went viral on TikTok thanks to Jenna Ortega’s dancing in episode four. It was reported last year that Wednesday has the potential to hit one billion views on Netflix, and could sit alongside Netflix’s other big hitters.

It’s currently unknown when season two of Wednesday will be released, but all episodes of Wednesday season one are available to stream on Netflix.