Mike White had the sauciest reaction to complaints that ‘White Lotus’ season 3 was boring AF

We’re all still reeling from the events of The White Lotus season three finale, but series creator Mike White has promptly responded to one of the lingering criticisms of the show.

In case you missed it, the third installment of Rich White People Behaving Horribly completed its eight-episode run this week, finally revealing exactly which Rich White People ended up in the body bag. In between all of this season’s buzzy moments, from Parker Posey’s delicious North Carolina accent to Jason Isaacs’ robe-less scene, one of the persistent throughlines in the commentary was that this season of The White Lotus was the most boring.

Yeah the White Lotus Season Finale STINKS



Very unsatisfying end to a very boring season. The finale was a microcosm of the season, way too long, very boring, with virtually nothing happening for most of it. This final episode could have been 30 minutes, didn’t need to be 1.5… pic.twitter.com/kF3UnGWblU — Justin Dubin, MD (@justindubinmd) April 7, 2025

It was a sentiment that was echoed by both audiences and critics, but White — who wrote and directed all of the episodes — has responded to the critique in a particularly spicy way. Speaking of the season as a whole on a recent episode of The White Lotus official companion podcast, White reminded fans that his show has never really been about the murder mystery plot that anchors it, and is instead about “the vibe” and “world building” that orbits each season. “There was complaining about how there’s no plot,” White said, “that part I find weird.”

“It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe, I’m world building.” White went on to compare his writing style to that of “edging” (if you know, you know), and said those who aren’t a fan of that style should “get out of my bed. “I’m edging you,” he explained. “Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed.” Going a step further (after all, this is the guy who has delivered us almost too many bizarre TV sexual encounters to name), White then described those opposed to his “edging” writing style as “bossy bottoms” (again, if you know, you know).

“Don’t be a bossy bottom,” he said to naysayers who wanted more out of the plot. “Get the f*** out of my bed, don’t come home with me. Obviously something is going to happen.” Whether or not White’s response compensates for season three’s failings will depend on what you expect from a season of The White Lotus. For this writer, it has always been a show for nosy busybodies who relish in eavesdropping on the juicy dramas of strangers; a conceit which is far more compelling (to me, at least) than the mystery behind who dies by the end of the season.

White, too, has always made clear that he is more interested in the interpersonal dynamics of the characters — and how the specific setting of each season influences them — than he is in the plot device of the central murder. Even with that understanding, though, some criticisms of this season are well placed. Perhaps it was the extended episode count (season three had two extra episodes than season one) that’s to blame for the criticism that it was meandering.

Whatever the case, even those who deemed season three ‘boring’ are surely still recovering from the finale which, without spoiling anything, has left an Amy Lou Wood-sized hole in my heart. Curse you, Walton Goggins! We already know that season four is in the works, so who’s prepared to be edged for eight weeks all over again?

