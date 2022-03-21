‘Money Heist’ creator working on new pandemic series for Netflix

Netflix’s Money Heist has been a hit for the service. The show ended in 2021 after being on the platform’s most-watched list in 85 countries and creator Álex Pina will be staying put at the company for a COVID-19 inspired series.

Today Deadline Hollywood revealed the Spanish creator’s next piece will be inspired by a newspaper article he read about an increase in people purchasing secure military-style bunkers for themselves as the pandemic has receded. Pina said in the report it is the kind of work which will allow people in the U.S. and Canada to become more connected with others in the world through the fiction they view, and he kept it at Netflix because of the artistic freedom they give.

[They allowed me to produce] risky and different projects, which have been written with total freedom. This new stage is an extension of trust as we stand alongside some of the most important creators of contemporary fiction and bridge the gaps that have existed until very recently between North America and the rest of the world.

The piece does not have a title or release date as of filing. The company is thrilled to have it though and Netflix Vice President of Content in Spain and Portugal, Diego Ávalos, said Pina will innovate with what he comes up with next.

[He] is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been Money Heist, we are very excited to remain a home for him.

A Money Heist spinoff focusing on the show’s ‘Berlin’ character is set for release in 2023.