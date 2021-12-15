‘Money Heist’ repeats at the top of Netflix’s weekly most-watched list

Having topped the most-watched list in no less than 85 countries around the world after debuting on December 3, it’s a safe bet to assume that the Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2 will go down in the history books as one of Netflix’s most-watched runs of original television ever.

The twists and turns continued right up until the final minutes of the last episode, with the Professor proving that he’s always got at least one more surprise in store for the authorities that finally thought they’d manage to capture their man. Fans couldn’t get enough, and as a result Money Heist has continued dominating the platform’s weekly Top 10 rankings.

Having racked up 190 million hours last week, Money Heist only dropped to 148 million hours in the most recent set of data from December 6 to 12, which is an impressive hold for a five-episode season. To put that into perspective, The Queen of Flow and Lost in Space came in second and third with 50 million and 37 million respectively, which combined is little over half of what La Casa de Papel drew in.

With spinoff Berlin and a South Korean remake in the works, the Money Heist franchise is clearly only just beginning, and subscribers will be keen to see what comes next for the global phenomenon’s expansion.