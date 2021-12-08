‘Money Heist’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ head up weekly Netflix Top 10 charts

It was recently revealed that the final batch of Money Heist episodes had topped the Netflix most-watched list in 85 countries around the world, almost as many as Red Notice, the latter of which went on to become the platform’s biggest original movie ever.

That obviously meant that the Spanish crime thriller was poised to dominate the streaming service’s weekly Top 10 rankings in terms of total hours watched, and the data has now shown just how far ahead of the competition it really was. The second most-watched episodic effort of the week was Season 3 of Lost in Space, which landed two days before Money Heist on December 1.

The conclusion to the sci-fi show drew in a solid 47.4 million hours, but that’s not even a drop in the ocean compared to the mammoth 189.9 million hours racked up by the last stand of the Professor and his crew. That’s an astonishing number, and it’s set Money Heist up to end its run with some potentially record-breaking viewing figures.

Over on the feature-length side of things, awards season contender The Power of the Dog beat out A Castle for Christmas, Spoiled Brats, Red Notice and Bruised to take top spot with a little over 27 million hours, a strong showing for an arthouse drama, but still nothing compared to La Casa de Papel.