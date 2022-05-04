‘Moon Knight’ director thanks fans for supporting the series

Response to the tweet Diab issued today has been positive as of this story being filed.

Marvel’s Moon Knight series is wrapping up its initial run today and while more of Oscar Isaac’s character is not guaranteed, primary episode director Mohamed Diab is thanking fans for joining in on the ride.

Thanks everyone who worked day and night on #MoonKnight for 2 years to make the best show they can. Thanks Marvel, Oscar, Ethan, May for believing in me and Sarah's vision and being the best partners, but more than anyone I need to thank YOU the fans who made it all worth while! — Mohamed diab محمد دياب (@MohamedDiab678) May 4, 2022

Response to the tweet Diab issued today has been positive as of this story being filed. A number of fans are highlighting their favorite scenes from the six episodes of the series, others are posting fan art of Isaac’s regular character and his costumed appearances and for one, the way the show properly represented mental wellbeing and Egyptian culture was even enough to help heal her inner child.

Thank you for this amazing series! The beautiful way you handled our Egyptian mythology and mental health. You and Oscar were amazing. And I cried when Layla said she was a superhero. The little Egyptian girl in me needed that. Hoping for a s2 for you wonderful people! — Melody Rey (@SarahMRey23) May 4, 2022

Respectful representation of Egypt was a big issue for Diab in the lead up to its release. The filmmaker went so far as to criticize Wonder Woman 1984 before the show premiered for the scenes the film set there, and noted to SFX Magazine that Cairo is always shot to seem more exotic or backwards than it really is.

“You always see Jordan shot for Cairo, Morocco shot for Cairo, sometimes Spain shot for Cairo. This really angers us. I remember seeing Wonder Woman 1984 and there was a big sequence in Egypt and it was a disgrace for us. You had a sheik – that doesn’t make any sense to us. Egypt looked like a country from the Middle Ages. It looked like the desert.”

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus. Oscar Isaac does not have an MCU contract beyond it.