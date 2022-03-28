‘Moon Knight’ on Disney Plus — All Cast and Characters Confirmed

Moon Knight is officially hitting Disney Plus this week. After months of withdrawal, MCU fans can finally tuck into a new entry in the franchise when Marvel’s latest streaming series debuts this Wednesday. And it’s not just any old Marvel product, either, as Moon Knight promises to be something unique, thanks to its complex, troubled protagonist, as played by Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac.

The six-part event series introduces Isaac as Steven Grant, a shy British gift-shop employee who discovers he’s really Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with a dark past who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Beyond that, not much has been revealed about the plot as yet but, with Kevin Feige comparing it to WandaVision, expect it to go to some very surreal places indeed.

But who is joining Isaac for this wild ride into the mature, occult side of the MCU? Here’s every cast member and character confirmed to be a part of the show so far.

Oscar Isaac is Moon Knight

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

First things first, Isaac is set to lead in the title role. Though he traditionally has a reputation for being Marvel’s answer to Batman, Moon Knight hardly has anything in common with DC’s Dark Knight apart from his love of a good cape and nocturnal tendencies. The character is actually much stranger and much more powerful, having been chosen as the avatar of ancient Egyptian god Khonshu (more on him later).

Given the hero’s DiD diagnosis, Isaac will be able to deliver a multi-faceted performance in the role. We don’t know exactly how many of his alters will feature in the series, but the marketing has already highlighted several. There’s Marc, Steven, Moon Knight, and Mr. Knight, the sharply suited version of the vigilante. Cab driver Jake Lockley has also been glimpsed in the trailers.

Co-star Ethan Hawke has stressed that he thinks Isaac’s performance in this is as good as Robert Downey Jr.’s as Iron Man, so we’re definitely excited to see him in action.

Ethan Hawke is Arthur Harrow

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Speaking of whom, Ethan Hawke will appear opposite Isaac in Moon Knight as Arthur Harrow, the main villain of the piece. Harrow is a very minor foe from the comics, having only turned up for a single issue, so his character has been massively expanded for the screen. In particular, Harrow will be portrayed as a creepy cult leader with some unknown prior history with Spector.

The Dead Poet’s Society star has revealed a bizarre melting-pot of inspirations for his performance, with Hawke telling USA Today that his ambition for the character was to reveal what it would be like if you put “Jimmy Swaggart, Leo Tolstoy, (Fidel) Castro, the Dalai Lama and Josef Mengele into a blender.” Apparently, his pitch for the part of Harrow was: “What if Steve Jobs was a bad guy?”

May Calamawy is Layla El-Faouly

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The show’s female lead is May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, an archaeologist and adventurer from Spector’s past. The Egyptian-Palestinian actress was previously seen on Hulu comedy-drama Ramy as well as in guest spots in the likes of Madam Secretary, The Brave, and FBI.

Gaspard Ulliel is Midnight Man

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The late Gaspard Ulliel — who tragically died in a skiing accident earlier this year — features posthumously in Moon Knight as comic book character Anton Mogart. Also known as Midnight Man, Mogart, one of the hero’s frequent foes, is a costumed criminal who steals valuable art treasures and original manuscripts.

Lucy Thackeray is Donna

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

English actress Lucy Thackeray plays Donna, a friend of Steven’s and a fellow employee at the gift shop he works at that’s situated in the British Museum. Thackery has likewise starred in miniseries Hatton Garden, crime drama Damned, and Maisie Williams sci-fi film iBoy.

F. Murray Abraham is the voice of Khonshu

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Much to the delight of fans, Moon Knight will not be shying away from the character’s wild origins story as Khonshu will feature in the series, with F. Murray Abraham voicing him. Hollywood veteran Abraham, who won an Oscar back in 1984 for Amadeus, will play Khonshu as an “imperious and sort of snotty and vengeful” deity, according to showrunner Jeremy Slater.

Other Cast Members

Image via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Other confirmed additions to the ensemble include Antonia Salib as Egyptian goddess Taweret, Ann Akinjirin as Bobby, David Ganly as Billy, and Rey Lucas and Fernanda Andrade as Marc’s parents, Elias and Wendy Spector.

Plenty more have also been revealed to be involved in as-yet undisclosed roles. These mystery cast members are Saffron Hocking, Sofia Asir, Ahmed Dash, Hazem Ehab, Amr Al-Qadi, Zizi Dagher, Sofia Danu, Karin El-Hakin, Shaun Scott, and Díana Bermudez.

Moon Knight at last reveals its secrets when it premieres on Disney Plus this March 30.