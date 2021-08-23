Mortal Kombat Creator Thinks The Franchise Deserves Its Own What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? is hardly a new concept when the comic book run of the same name has existed for decades, but it’s a novel approach to expanding the cinematic universe’s mythology. The Disney Plus series takes familiar events featuring the majority of the same cast members reprising their roles in the animated realm, before spinning them off in unpredictable and entertaining directions.

The first two episodes took inventive and ingenious liberties with Captain America: The First Avenger and Guardians of the Galaxy respectively, while this week’s installment focuses on the entirety of Phase One by revisiting the events of Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk and Thor from a completely different angle. The premise literally presents a world of infinite possibilities, so it’s no surprise that Season 2 was given the green light before the first run had even started rolling out.

It could lead to any number of similar projects based in and around well-known franchises, with Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon lending his support to the idea of the long-running and beloved property getting its own version of What If…?, as you can see below.

Between the video games, live-action movies, animated efforts and everything in between, there’s no shortage of Mortal Kombat material to mine for inspiration should a What If…? scenario ever end up happening. Ever since the big screen reboot was released earlier this year we’ve been hearing countless rumors surrounding a potential sprawling shared mythology, and if you’re going to tear a page straight out of the MCU playbook then exploring alternate timelines is far from the worst one to read from.