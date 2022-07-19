Ms. Marvel‘s first season wrapped up on Disney Plus last week and fans are already hungry for more of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. We know that her next appearance will be in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in July 2023, with the show’s mid-credits scenes teasing Kamala and Carol swapping places.

But beyond that Marvel Studios would be a fool not to get a second season into production as soon as possible. The Marvels is likely to further raise Kamala’s profile and we’d love to see her back on the streets of Jersey City after an interstellar adventure. And, in a promising sign, Ms. Marvel directors and executive producers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi seem to already have their next moves planned out.

While speaking to Comicbook.com they said:

“We’ll see what her power set could be even further. We are also big fans of anime or manga, so you can do a lot of cool stuff visually, with that kind of things. And having also the visual style that we had in the pilot a little bit in the finale. In our second season, we would go loco on that front.”

If they’re in need of inspiration the many Kamala Khan stories in Marvel comics would be a great place to look. For example, Kamala’s second volume of stories sees her interacting with the wider Marvel universe, including joining the Avengers. Along the way she’s also teamed up Wolverine and Spider-Man, and played a role in the ‘Secret Wars’ storyline.

Then, of course, there was the revelation in the show’s finale that Kamala is officially the MCU’s first mutant, so expect that dangling plot thread to be further explored as various other mutants begin to appear. Kamala for the first MCU X-Men team?

Ms. Marvel‘s first season is available in full on Disney Plus.