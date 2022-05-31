Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani revealed in a recent interview that she had the same high school drama teacher as Hayden Christensen, the actor best known for playing Anakin Skywalker, AKA Darth Vader, in the Star Wars prequel films.

Now that Christensen is reprising his role as the character in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus and Vellani is making her debut as Kamala Khan on the same streaming platform later this month, we think a cross-over event would be more than welcome!

Vellani divulged this bit of trivia about her connection to Christensen in an interview with Now Toronto, where she also discussed being a cinephile, a huge fan of her character in the upcoming Marvel show, and dabbling in experimental filmmaking herself. Vellani happens to be from the city of Markham in Ontario, Canada, and even attended the same high school as Christensen, she said.

“We take pride in Hayden Christensen. He was in the same drama program that I did. After my news got out, my drama teacher was thriving. He taught Darth Vader and Ms. Marvel. How crazy is that?”

In the show, the character of Kamala is a super fan of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel. Kamala then unexpectedly becomes a superhero herself. Similar to her character, Vellani is also a self-described Marvel stan, with Kamala being something of a version of herself being brought to screen, according to the interview. It’s not every day you hear about an actor being a huge fan of their comic book character counter-part, so we’d say Marvel probably made the right decision in their casting choice.

Ms. Marvel comes to Disney Plus June 8.