‘Ms. Marvel’ star Iman Vellani reveals what embiggening power ‘feels’ like

Iman Vellani shares new details about how the embiggening powers work in Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan’s hard light constructs have been a point of contention for many fans who preferred her classic comic book embiggening powers, but the series tried to find a middle ground between the two. In the finale, the teen superhero blended them together, and it raised some important questions about the mechanics.

On Reddit, Vellani took the time to answer about if the embiggening powers feel like flexible glass or if her sense of touch extends all the way out. Like a pro, the actress responded.

“We definately took inspo from armor from the xmen, but i like to think of it as a surge of energy which surrounds her as a layer of protection, i dont think she actually feels it like glass”

The mutant that Vellani referenced is Hisako Ichiki also known as Armor. This X-man has the ability to generate psionic body armor that grants her enhanced strength and an extra layer of defense against powerful attacks. She can also manipulate the armor, like Kamala can her hard light, to take on different shapes when she needs to, but Vellani confirmed that it doesn’t feel like glass to the character.

This is likely good news for fans of the Ms. Marvel canon, given that this choice provides her a more tactile connection to her powers. The series managed to eloquently relate her abilities with her lineage, and on a personal level for the character, it’s important to show how Kamala harnesses this energy.

The shocking season one finale of Ms. Marvel left many doors open (and broken) for questions about her origin and superhuman classification. It was revealed by her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) that she is a mutant, and not an Inhuman but a mutant, so Vellani bringing up Armor makes even more sense.

Prior to this, Patrick Stewart appeared as a Professor Xavier variant as part of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and all signs are pointing towards the MCU going into mutant territory.

Ms. Marvel season one is available to stream on Disney Plus.