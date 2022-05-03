‘Ms. Marvel’ will be released theatrically in Pakistan

Pakistani MCU fans are in for a treat. Disney Plus’ upcoming MCU series, Ms. Marvel, will be released in the country as part of a special cinema only deal with Disney. The six-episode series will be released in two-episode segments, to be viewed theatrically over three consecutive nights, according to an Instagram post by Pakistani-Canadian director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

The central and titular character of the series, Kamala Khan, is both Marvel’s first Pakistani-American superhero but is its first title character who is Muslim as well. According to Chinoy’s announcement, Disney and Marvel “did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms. Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country.”

The two-episode cinematic releases will debut on June 16th and 30th and on July 14, following the series’ US premiere on June 8. Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel alongside a multiethnic cast that includes Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Adaku Ononogbo, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer, and Aramis Knight. Chinoy, a fellow Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker, journalist, and women’s rights activist, is slated to direct at least one episode of the series.

Ms. Marvel will follow the tale of Khan, who is struggling to fit into her American high school life when she receives superpowers from alien artifacts and sets out to emulate her idol, Captain Marvel. The series will help set up next year’s upcoming MCU film The Marvels, which will feature Khan, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and Wandavision‘s Monica Rambeau.