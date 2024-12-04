‘My god she looks glorious’: ‘Wednesday’ delivers major season 2 update, and Jenna Ortega has never looked spookier

Over two years on from the release of the phenomenally popular — not to mention mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky — first season of Wednesday, Netflix has finally delivered the news Addams Family fans have been waiting for. And it comes with a sneak peek at Jenna Ortega‘s return as everyone’s favorite braided misanthrope.

This Wednesday (obviously!), Netflix announced that filming has at long last completed on the second run of the smash-hit series, unveiling the news along with a first-look image at the new run. The suitably Gothic-looking photo reveals Ortega back in black as Wednesday, folding her arms in annoyance as she’s surrounded by the creepy environs of the grounds of Nevermore Academy.

“Rest in Production,” the announcement reads. “That’s a wrap on Season 2.”

Rest in Production. That’s a wrap on Season 2. pic.twitter.com/9gJ05UA88h — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) December 4, 2024

To say Netflix fans are as giddy as Enid on a good day would be an understatement. Having gone so long without Wednesday in our lives, honorary Nevermore students are feeling overwhelmed.

My god she looks glorious. And spooky. SO stoked for this. — Laura (@Captain__Ranger) December 4, 2024

Although now that their appetites have been whetted, they’re lurching for more. Teaser trailer when? Honestly, we’d accept three seconds of Ortega snapping her fingers. It’s better than nothing.

Give us the teaser trailer right now — J u s t i n L o w e 2 0 0 3 ♠️ 🩷(J-townlowe) (@Justinlowe2003) December 4, 2024

Looks like it’s time to do the Wednesday dance again! Your regular reminder, Netflix, that if you don’t give us a Lady Gaga cameo this season, there will be riots in the streets.

Ortega might look just as perfect in the role as ever, but there have been a lot of changes behind the scenes between Wednesday seasons 1 and 2. For starters, production relocated from Romania to Ireland, with the show shooting in the Emerald Isle since May. While Tim Burton is still directing (bringing on board co-directors Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson), there have been numerous cast changes, both in terms of new faces joining and old faces getting replaced.

Fresh additions include Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, with Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Addams, and Steve Buscemi as Nevermore’s new principal, Barry Dort. Those on their way out are Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Naomi J. Ogawa (Yoko), and, most notably, Percy Hynes White (who played Wednesday’s love interest, Xavier Thorpe).

Considering Burton, Ortega, and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar all just brought us Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which turned out to be a supernaturally big hit this past fall, it’s fair to say hype for Wednesday season 2 is as high as the Addams’ butler. Unfortunately, it ain’t here just yet. Nor does the fact that shooting is over mean Netflix is going to drop it in time for Christmas.

Let’s do some math for a moment. Season 1 finished filming in March 2022 before releasing in November 2022. That means the show’s team requires about eight months to complete post-production work. By that metric, the earliest we can see season 2 is July 2025. And, really, that feels like an unseasonably sunny time for the show so fall 2025 seems much more plausible. Wednesday warriors may wish new episodes could arrive in a snap of Thing’s fingers, but it sadly doesn’t work that way. The good news? Season 3 will be here much sooner.

