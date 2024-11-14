‘Oh great now the show is gonna tank and get cancelled’: Lady Gaga joining ‘Wednesday’ season 2 has fans fearing she’ll spread the ‘Joker’ curse

The latest addition to the Wednesday season 2 cast has been revealed, and it’s none other than Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga. While the Little Monsters are thrilled to see her grace their TV screens once again, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm.

Recommended Videos

As Entertainment Weekly reports, they learned through a source that Lady Gaga is currently filming the show in Europe, but her role has not been revealed. Other outlets say that Lady Gaga will make a cameo appearance, and it looks like it has been in the works for a while. It all started when a video of Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary” spliced with a clip of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega dancing went viral in 2022.

In Jan. 2023, Ortega expressed her excitement at the prospect of getting to work with Lady Gaga but said she knew nothing and it was up to the writers whether to approach the singer or not. As for Lady Gaga, it seemed she was interested in the idea and even performed Wednesday’s Dance on TikTok.

The Little Monsters showed their excitement over the news, with one saying, “she’s literally perfect for this series.” Another wrote it’s the “cameo we never knew we needed.” Others, however, aren’t so thrilled about the idea and said Lady Gaga might ruin the series.

The news comes after Joker: Folie à Deux flopped

Fans of Wednesday are concerned that featuring Lady Gaga will ruin the series. Most of the reaction is triggered by the fact that the songstress’ recent movie Joker: Folie à Deux — where she portrayed the character of Harleen “Lee” Quinzel aka Harley Quinn — received less than favorable reviews from critics and moviegoers alike. Sources say Lady Gaga was disappointed about the negative response, but she is said to be determined to bounce back from this setback in her acting career.

Based on the response about her upcoming appearance on Wednesday season 2, fans are fearful of the same outcome and say her cameo will ruin the series. One user wrote, “Oh great now the show is gonna tank and get cancelled,” while another simply said, “NOOOOOOOOOO.” Yet another wrote, “After joker 2 we not watching this s**t again.”

Fans are entitled to their own opinions, but to be fair, this isn’t Lady Gaga’s first rodeo on the small screen. She previously appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Hotel and American Horror Story: Roanoke, and did a stellar job in both, even earning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for the former. Additionally, some pointed out that the singer’s macabre and eclectic style perfectly fits Wednesday’s aesthetic and director Tim Burton’s vision.

Wednesday season 2 will continue after the events of the first season, and Wednesday is sure to unravel more mysteries at Nevermore Academy as the series progresses. Catherine-Zeta Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will all reprise their roles as part of Wednesday’s eccentric but lovable family.

New cast members have also been announced including Thandie Newton, Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, and Billie Piper, as well as guest star Christopher Lloyd, who played Fester Addams in the 1990s Addams Family movies. Wednesday season 2 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy