‘My life has just been this crazy ride’: Lexi Young was initially cast on a season of ‘The Bachelor’ that did not involve Joey Graziadei

While she might no longer be in the running for the future fiancée of Joey Graziadei, it is safe to say that the one and only Lexi Young stole our hearts during her time on The Bachelor season 28, letting her vulnerable side shine throughout her stint on the show.

While things appeared to be smooth sailing between Lexi and Joey — embarking on a one-on-one date together in episode 4 of the beloved competition series that was nothing short of sensational — the brunette beauty decided to self-eliminate from the show in episode 6 after determining that their timelines of marriage and children did not match up, much of which had to do with her endometriosis diagnosis. While she might not have found lasting love, Lexi looks back at her Bachelor journey fondly nonetheless — gaining a great deal of support from fans of the franchise — but contrary to popular belief, she could have become a fan favorite contestant several years prior.

In a TikTok video, Lexi shared that she was supposed to be on The Bachelor much earlier than she actually was, fighting for the heart of a different lead. Keep scrolling for all of the nitty gritty details…

Admitting that “so many people asked me what my process was to get on The Bachelor, like how I ended up going on the show,” Lexi finally spilled the tea, admitting that she was supposed to be on the beloved competition series in season 24 instead of season 28, looking for love with the one and only “Pilot” Peter Weber.

“I feel like when I told people they were like shocked — but actually like my life has just been this crazy ride, and so I feel like it kind of makes sense. It doesn’t make sense, but it’s just part of my journey — I actually was originally supposed to go on Pilot Peter’s season of The Bachelor, and I ultimately could not go because of my endometriosis.”

For those who are unfamiliar, endometriosis is an illness in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, resulting in severe pelvic pain and struggles with infertility. Endometriosis affects one in ten women, however, this is the first time that the franchise has discussed this disease openly, thanks to Lexi — how special is that?

“I wasn’t well enough to go on that season, and so I ended up going on Joey’s season, and it just was a better fit for me during that phase of my life and where I was at, but yes, my original experience and what potentially could have happened for me was being on Pilot Peter’s season… Things would have obviously been very different. I’m so grateful for what happened, but that was my story and journey of kind of like how I ended up going through all of this and this crazy experience.”

While it is unclear as to whether or not this is true — she could be having a Madison Beer “I was supposed to be in the video” moment — we will take her word for it unless told otherwise by Pilot Peter himself, or any other Bachelor producers.

Could Lexi and Peter have been a perfect match after all? The world may never know…

Nonetheless, with just three women remaining — Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson — to find out for yourself who gets engaged to Joey, as well as what the “unprecedented ending” to The Bachelor season 28 will consist of, catch brand new episodes each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. With the Women Tell All just days away, Lexi will be back on our television screens in no time!