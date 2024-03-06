When is the ‘Bachelor’ Women Tell All?

Ladies, gentlemen, and Bachelor fans of all ages, the moment we have all been waiting for is right around the corner: The Women Tell All.

For those who are newer fans of the franchise, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette do a special segment just shy of finale night called either the Women Tell All or the Men Tell All, where the ousted contestants come together to discuss the season, for better or for worse. According to ABC, on this one-of-a-kind episode, “former flames reunite to hash out their differences, clear up any misunderstandings and apologize — or not — for bad behavior,” all while working in “a few special surprises and bloopers.” Each and every season, it is truly a must-see!

With Maria Georgas causing quite a bit of controversy due to her feud with Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan, and Jess Edwards, viewers cannot wait to see this trio reunite onstage in Los Angeles, California, resulting in just one burning question: When is the Women Tell All for The Bachelor season 28?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far…

When is the Women Tell All for The Bachelor season 28?

On Monday (March 11), episode 9 will see Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance embark on Fantasy Suite dates with Bachelor Joey Graziadei. The following Monday (March 18), episode 10 will be the Women Tell All, however, it will be filmed beforehand.

In a post on Tuesday (March 5), Reality Steve reported, “The Women Tell All films tomorrow in LA then airs in two weeks, which is the norm. Hopefully I’ll be able to find out what happens during the taping and I’ll relay it to you if/when I find out, but fully expect all the drama to surround Maria and the women who had an issue with her this season in Jess, Lea, and Sydney. It’s coming. Be ready.”

With all of the women in the City of Angels to film this extra special segment, what chaos is about to ensue? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself who gets engaged to Joey — as well as what the “unprecedented ending” to the beloved competition series will entail — tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelor each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. These next few episodes are sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama!