NBC’s new dating series now has an official name. It will be called The Courtship. It is set to air in early March and will be available on the Peacock streaming service.

The show seems to be inspired by the extremely popular series, Bridgerton. The Courtship was originally called Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. The new name, The Courtship, is quite catchy and standalone.

What is the dating series about? NBC shared what we know in a press release this week.

“A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance,” the network said.

“Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

NBC never mentioned Bridgerton, but it’s clear the series is using the popularity of the Netflix series to its advantage. Though because it isn’t “directly” related to Bridergeton, fans of regency-inspired romances may be interested in watching, even if they’ve never seen Bridgerton.

The Courtship will debut Sunday, March 6 at 8 PM ET on NBC. Each episode will air in that time slot each week, available the following day on Peacock.