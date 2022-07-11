Ncuti Gatwa wants Gillian Anderson as a ‘Doctor Who’ villain

Incoming Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa is hoping to stage a Sex Education reunion on Doctor Who, as he wants to face off against co-star Gillian Anderson.

Gatwa was set as the latest incarnation of the Doctor this spring, with his groundbreaking casting instantly trumping his previously best-known role as Eric Effiong in the aforementioned hit Netflix teen show. But if the 29 year-old got his way, it sounds like he’d be teaming up with Anderson again on his new gig.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Gatwa at this weekend’s South Bank Sky Arts Awards, and got the Rwandan-born Scot gushing about The X-Files icon, who plays Jean Milburn on Sex Education. Gatwa admitted that it would be a “dream” for Anderson to come aboard Doctor Who, as he thinks she would make an “amazing baddie.” He said:

“I would love to play opposite Gillian [Anderson] again. I would love for Gillian to come in and be an amazing baddie. Like, I’d love to battle with Gillian! That would be a dream.”

Let’s hope Gatwa’s started something here, because a lot of fans would love this to come true. Anderson’s a sci-fi legend in her own right, and has actually been linked to the part of the Doctor herself over the years, so she would be right at home in the Whoniverse. As for who she might be best suited to play, it’s easy to imagine Anderson killing it as another female incarnation of the Master.

While the jury’s still out on whether Anderson could ever travel in the TARDIS, at least we know that the next era of Doctor Who won’t be skimping on A-list guest stars. 2023’s 50th anniversary celebrations, which will bring back David Tennant, are set to feature Neil Patrick Harris as a mysterious, all-powerful villain. Gatwa, meanwhile, has yet to start shooting as he’s been busy filming Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, alongside secret Who fan Ryan Gosling.

Doctor Who returns for Jodie Whittaker’s last episode this October.