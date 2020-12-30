Netflix Added 3 Great New TV Shows Today

We’re closing in on the end of December, and in a month filled with such incredible Netflix additions as Chadwick Boseman’s final film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, two entries in the Jurassic Park trilogy, and David Fincher’s newest effort Mank, you’d be forgiven for already having enough to keep up with. Nevertheless, today marks one of the final content drops of the year for the streaming platform, and with it comes a total of three new series.

For starters is the first season of the Danish show Equinox, which follows a young woman who was traumatized after an entire school class suddenly vanished in 1999. Years later, she sets out on a quest to discover what really happened and unravel a mystery that’s defined much of her life. If nothing else, it certainly sounds like a compelling tale that could be worth a viewing.

Secondly is an animated show with a ridiculously long title. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise is available today, and it will pick up after the initial story with the Autobots now leaving Cybertron and eventually making their way to Earth for a showdown with the Decepticons. The popular series will certainly bring fans back in for the second outing and so far, there’s quite a bit of buzz surrounding it.

Lastly, you can catch Best Leftovers Ever!, which sees highly skilled cooks take old leftovers and transform them into far more appealing new dishes. It’s no doubt a clever and unique culinary series that may very well find a big following.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina tomorrow as part of Netflix‘s last content drop of the year. And if none of that excites you, then you can head through here and take a look over everything that the service added throughout December.