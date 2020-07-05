The Best New TV Shows That Hit Netflix This Week

The first week of the month typically sees the multiple streaming services that are competing on an increasingly-crowded battlefield drop a huge amount of new titles to try and entice either new or repeat customers, and this month has been no different. With HBO Max recently having launched and NBCUniversal’s Peacock less than two weeks away from going live, the two massive new platforms could see July go down in history as one of the most pivotal months in the streaming wars yet.

Of course, with nearly 185 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix‘s lead in the market is virtually unassailable at this point, but that doesn’t mean that they have any intention of taking their foot off the gas, with some huge new originals set to arrive this month that will no doubt be devoured by subscribers crying out for some fresh content.

In fact, we’ve not even finished the first week of July and Netflix have already added both old and new TV shows from a variety of genres that are almost crying out to be binge-watched, with at least a couple of them poised to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list in the days and weeks to come.

To begin with, the true crime docuseries is currently riding a massive wave of popularity, which virtually guarantees success for the first new season of Unsolved Mysteries in a decade. If horror is more your thing, though, then Ju-On: Origins reboots the long-running Grudge franchise for the small screen, and early word is that it lives up to the hype as a creepy and atmospheric new spin on the story.

For fans of the crime drama, meanwhile, acclaimed Finnish series Deadwind‘s second run of episodes has also arrived, along with all three seasons of Frank Grillo’s Kingdom, which is widely regarded as one of the most criminally underrated and little-seen shows in recent memory.

Meanwhile, there’s a high chance that you’ve already checked out Warrior Nun given the buzz that’s already surrounding the action-packed comic book adaptation, and with solid choices available in virtually every genre, Netflix have once again delivered plenty of great content to keep you occupied throughout the rest of the month.