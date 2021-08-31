Netflix Announces New Original Anime Series ‘Lady Napoleon’

It’s no secret that Netflix has been getting its hands on some amazing original anime. They now have countless hits like Beastars, Little Witch Academia, and Carole & Tuesday that fans can only find streaming on their platform. Now it looks like they’ll be bringing another amazing production under their media umbrella.

Netflix announced that they will be taking on a new 13 episode original anime called Lady Napoleon today. The show is set to feature some incredible talent bringing it to life. Noriaki Akitaya, the director of anime like Bakuman, Battle Girl High School, and Bonjour ♪ Sweet Love Patisserie is set to lead the project while Shin Kibayashi of Kindaichi Case Files fame is set to write the story.

“The action fantasy anime follows Sophie, a descendant of Napoleon and leader of the Lady Napoleon organization, who fights for world domination. With her butler, named Butler, and the martial artist master Guy, Sophie travels around the world to collect the three sacred treasures left by Napoleon.” Synopsis From Netflix

Netflix will likely have even more amazing anime announcements coming soon too. With deals to create original shows with CLAMP, Yasuo Ohtagaki, Otsuichi, Tow Ubukata, and Mari Yamazaki to still be announced, the future for anime on the platform looks bright.