Spooky New Photos For The BBC’s Dracula TV Series Creep Online

From Transylvania with blood comes this fresh wave of HD pics for Dracula, teasing wooden stakes and Danish actor Claes Bang in the role of the cunning Count.

The soon-to-be-released reimagining of Bram Stoker’s gothic creation comes from the minds of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, who are perhaps best known for their work on Sherlock. And much like the resident detective of 221b Baker Street, Dracula will enjoy its premiere on BBC One come New Year’s Day, before expanding to an international release courtesy of Netflix on January 4th.

Either way, Gatiss and Moffat’s delightfully dark series, which is comprised of just three episodes in total, is almost upon us, and to stir excitement, the Powers That Be have today unleashed a helping of images introducing Bang’s blood-sucker and the show’s supporting players, including John Heffernan (Jonathan Harker), Dolly Wells (Sister Agatha), Joanna Scanlan (Mother Superior), Morfydd Clark (Mina Harker) and Lujza Richter as Elena.

Feast thy eyes:

Spooky New Photos For Netflix's Dracula Series Step Out Of The Shadows 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pretty cool, no? After all, we could be staring at our next TV obsession – a series good enough to pry us away from The Witcher and The Mandalorian.

As for the inspiration behind Gatiss and Moffat’s supernatural yarn, it turns out the duo were initially drawn to Count Dracula after remarking at Benedict Cumberbatch’s gothic attire while filming Sherlock, when a silhouette of Cumberbatch in costume bore a stark resemblance to Dracula himself:

We talked about it as almost a jokey thing. We’d done Sherlock Holmes and the second most filmed character as we make our way down the list of plagiarism, was Dracula. As we talked about it, we started having ideas that we thought were quite good. It got to the point where we thought we should take this seriously.

Promising moonlight and caves and all the classic Transylvanian tropes, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s Dracula series premieres first on BBC One on New Year’s Day, before making its way onto Netflix in time for January 4th, 2020.