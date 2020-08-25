Netflix Users Now Petitioning To Renew Beloved Cancelled Show

Netflix’s seemingly endless supply of money means that the platform’s renewed a lot more TV series than they’ve canceled over the last few years. However, that doesn’t mean every show is so lucky and recently, we’ve seen a couple of cancellations that are certainly puzzling on the surface.

Take I Am Not Okay With This, which saw creator Jonathan Entwistle adapt another Charles Forsman comic book after The End of the F****ing World turned out to be a pretty big hit. Though it didn’t exactly light up social media like some of the streamer’s other heavy hitters, it still gained a reputation as one of the better new shows on Netflix when it landed on the platform earlier this year.

With a cliffhanger ending, fans were excited to see more, and just a few weeks ago, we had heard that I Am Not Okay With This had been renewed. However, Netflix decided to go back on their initial decision last week, announcing that they wouldn’t be moving forward with another run.

Obviously, fans weren’t happy that Netflix went back on their word and as is often the case in these situations, a petition has now sprung up on Change.org calling for the streamer to reconsider. Here’s how it reads:

“We’ve just had the saddest news we could probably have… Netflix had said that I am not okay with this would be returning for a season 2, but now they’ve said that this will unfortunately not happen due to COVID-19… with this petition I hope we might still have a chance! So share this with all of your friends and family please!”

At the time of writing, only about 4,150 people have signed the plea, though given that the cancellation just happened a few days ago, there’s no doubt it’ll pick up some more signatures soon. But will it actually work?

Well, probably not. Snyder Cut aside, fan campaigns rarely prove fruitful and though I Am Not Okay With This certainly has its supporters, it’s not like it has an entire army of diehards behind it like Justice League does. Still, perhaps it’ll one day find a second life somewhere, or maybe Netflix will indeed reconsider. For now, though, we wouldn’t get our hopes up.