Netflix further expands its own corner of the DC universe with an intoxicating look at a time-hopping murder mystery spanning 150 years

Season 2 of The Sandman might still be on hold due to the actors’ strike as Dead Boy Detectives awaits a release date after being handed over to the streaming service by James Gunn and Warner Bros., but Netflix’s own corner of the DC universe will expand in exactly one week from today when Bodies premieres.

Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, the eight-episode original has a fascinating premise that ensures it’ll end up as one of the platform’s most-watched titles as soon as it arrives, and it doesn’t even have anything to do with its status as a project hailing from one of the comic book industry’s two heaviest hitters.

Not just a murder mystery thriller – something subscribers can never get enough of – Bodies also has a time-hopping twist that sees the exact same body discovered in the exact same place in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053, with the case being investigated by one detective from each time period.

With connections being made and parallels drown across decades and centuries, Stephen Graham’s political figurehead Elias Mannix soon becomes established as a key player in the overarching quest to discover exactly how and why the same victim has appeared in four distinct moments in history.

Murder mystery, comic books, and temporal shenanigans all wrapped up into one bingeable package sounds exactly the sort of thing Netflix users will be eager to devour as soon as possible, and we can only hope that Bodies ends up living up to its undoubted potential.