Netflix Just Announced A Creative Partnership With The Witcher’s Showrunner

The Witcher‘s first season was a global smash-hit for Netflix. Despite delays due to COVID and Henry Cavill picking up an injury, the second season is finally coming this December. It’ll soon be followed by prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, both of which will flesh out Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark fantasy world for viewers.

The streaming giant can thank showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for this success: She’s shepherded The Witcher franchise through development, maintained an open conversation with fans, and generally ensured that the spirit of Sapkowski’s books remains intact.

Now, as a sign of their confidence in her, Netflix has just announced a multi-year creative partnership with Schmidt Hissrich, who will write and produce other projects for the platform. Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria sang her praises, saying:

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches. Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Schmidt Hissrich responded, saying:

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership. While my heart belongs to The Witcher franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

While The Witcher is her most prominent project, Schmidt Hissrich has an extensive body of work behind her. She began as a writer on The West Wing, wrote and produced Private Practice and Parenthood, and executive produced Netflix hits like Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Umbrella Academy.

Over time she’s demonstrated a knack for adapting properties for TV in a way that pleases both mainstream audiences and existing fans. I’d love to see her be given another cherished comic book or fantasy property to sink her teeth into, though given how great The Witcher is, I don’t want her to get spread too thinly.

The Witcher‘s second season will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 17, 2021.