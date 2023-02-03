Netflix renews ‘That ’90s Show’ in record time, but users aren’t reacting as you’d expect

In a twist on what feels like the streamer’s usual routine, Netflix has delivered some happy news to its subscribers for once this Friday. Sitcom reboot That ’90s Show has been renewed for a second season, mere weeks after its first batch of episodes first hit the platform. While not unanimously acclaimed, the sequel series to the beloved That ’70s Show nevertheless became a major streaming hit this January, so it probably shouldn’t surprise people that it’s getting another run.

And yet here we are. A glimpse at the replies to Netflix’s positive announcement on Twitter reveals that most fans seem to be more stunned by this stark change of behavior from the infamously trigger-happy company, that has mowed down countless cult favorite shows over the past 12 months, than bowled over with excitement.

Others are prepared to take back every mean thing they ever said about Netflix.

For others, this news might’ve just convinced them to keep on subscribing.

While other Netflix fandoms have had to wait months for a renewal, if it ever happens at all, That ’90s Show has seen its second season announced just six weeks after it debuted. That might have something to do with the fact that it reached the platform’s Top 10 English TV rankings in a total of 35 nations, accruing over 41 million hours at last count. That said, other titles have still performed better.

Co-creator/exec producer/showrunner Greg Mettler said the following in a statement reacting to the surprising news:

“All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Catch That ’90s Show season one on Netflix now.