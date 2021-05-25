Netflix Reportedly Has 5 New Superhero TV Shows In Development

Netflix has found much success with superhero TV shows in recent years, from Marvel productions like Daredevil to The Umbrella Academy, which is based on the Dark Horse comics. This month, meanwhile, saw the debut of Jupiter’s Legacy, inspired by the comic book series from Kingsman creator Mark Millar. And suffice it to say, it’s been a big hit for the platform.

Indeed, even now, it’s still one of the Top 10 most-watched TV series on Netflix and it seems that it’s just the start of an even bigger push into the genre for the streaming giant. Though it’s unclear what, exactly, they’ve got planned next, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes and Extraction sequels were in the works before they were announced – say that Netflix has 5 new superhero shows in development.

Again, we weren’t able to get any names or further details on what these projects may be, but it’s probably fair to say that at least a couple of them are based on original concepts. Whatever the case, it’s exciting news for fans of capes and spandex suits. And with the streaming giant hungry for more franchises to call their own, you can bet that a few of these upcoming shows will be positioned as the start of entire universes, with spinoffs no doubt already being planned.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. For now, Jupiter’s Legacy is still enjoying its time in the sun on Netflix and if you haven’t yet checked it out, we strongly suggest that you do. It’s not a perfect effort by any means, but it’s well worth a watch if you’re into the genre.