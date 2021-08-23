Netflix Reportedly Has Big Plans For The Pokémon Universe

Netflix intends to take full advantage of its latest video game acquisition. As initially reported by Variety, the streaming platform has brokered a deal with The Pokémon Company which will see it produce a live-action series similar, but not connected to, 2019’s Detective Pikachu. While specifics still remain slim at this time, the site reported that Lucifer EP Joe Henderson joined the project in a similar role, though neither party offered to comment when contacted.

Given that Nintendo supposedly pulled out of a deal that would’ve seen Netflix adapt The Legend of Zelda for TV as a direct result of it being leaked ahead of time, said silence is to be expected, though WGTC has since learned that a standalone series is potentially just the tip of the iceberg.

According to sources, the company is eyeballing a total of four spinoffs, one of which is undoubtedly going to take the shape of a full-length film. This, coupled with the aforementioned series, would account for half of that figure, leaving two yet to be determined. Though it’s worth noting that plans are just that: plans. Things can (and do) change during development, so it could well be the case that some early ideas simply never come to fruition.

Whatever the case, we’ll be sure to keep you informed of any and all developments going forward. But for now, this is very much a waiting game on all fronts. In the meantime, be sure to let us know in the usual place below, what shape your ideal Pokémon spinoff would take!