Netflix Reveals New Details On Tomb Raider Anime Series

The video game genre might still be trying to bat away accusations of being cursed almost 30 years after Super Mario Bros. got the console-to-screen adaptation off to an inauspicious start, but Netflix evidently didn’t get the memo.

The streaming service has a massive amount of live-action and animated projects in development covering almost every imaginable base, from live-action reboots of Assassin’s Creed and Pokémon to a pair of animated Far Cry shows, The Division with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, and of course the entire Witcher universe to name but a very small few.

Square Enix Is Giving Away 2 Tomb Raider Games For Free, But Only For A Limited Time 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One of the most anticipated is the anime-inspired Tomb Raider series, which stars Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft in some pitch-perfect casting. As per a new press release from Square Enix, Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon have now joined the ensemble as Zip and Jonah Maiava.

Maiava was first introduced in the rebooted series that began with 2013’s Tomb Raider, with Netflix’s episodic effort picking up after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The world of video games is proving to be fertile ground for streaming content, and while we wait for Alicia Vikander’s blockbuster sequel to come together, this should be enough to tide fans over in the interim.