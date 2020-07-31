Netflix Ending One Of Its Best Shows After Fifth And Final Season

As you may or may not know, one of Netflix’s most popular series at the moment originally aired on Spanish network TV before La Casa de Papel, better known as Money Heist, captivated subscribers around the globe and became a bonafide pop culture phenomenon.

With massive worldwide appeal, Money Heist found itself as the most-watched non-English language show in Netflix’s history just months after arriving on the platform in early 2018 and since then, its popularity has only grown, with the recent fourth season roping in a whopping 65 million viewers in its first month of being available. The latest run of episodes concluded with a pretty juicy cliffhanger, too, and fans are obviously now eager for Money Heist to return.

Thankfully, it will, as season 5 has been confirmed by Netflix today. However, in what comes as bittersweet news, it’s also been announced that the show will be ending after this next outing.

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” said creator Alex Pina. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

While it’ll certainly be sad to say goodbye to such a riveting, thrilling TV show like Money Heist, a five-season run is nothing to scoff at and as we know, most Netflix series don’t last very long. Even if they’re successful, the streaming giant likes to go out on a high with their content rather than drag things out unnecessarily. As such, the decision to end this particular show after its next season isn’t too surprising.

When exactly we’ll see Money Heist return is another question entirely, as is what it will bring us in terms of plot, further character development and unexpected twists and turns. Indeed, details about the next season are still being kept tightly under wraps, as is expected. But with the new run now confirmed, it hopefully won’t be too long before we learn about what crazy adventures the show has in store for us when it arrives on Netflix for its fifth and final season.