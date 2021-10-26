Netflix US Set To Add A Pair Of Anime Titles In November

Netflix looks to be the place for anime fans in November of 2021 as the streaming service is set to not only launch brand new anime-inspired content, but according to recent announcements, they’ll also be bringing content from a pair of fan-favorite franchises to the streaming service.

Last week, Netflix shared that November will be bringing Kuroko no Basket: Last Game and JoJo’s Bizzard Adventure: Golden Wind to the streaming service.

The first of these will come next week and is the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Golden Wind. This season first premiered in July 2018 in Japan but hasn’t yet been made available for fans in the US to stream on Netflix. JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: Golden Wind will join Netflix US on Nov. 1.

Later in the month on Nov. 15, Kuroko No Basket: Last Game will join Netflix. This film is an adaption of the Kuroko no Basket Extra Game sequel manga and is a sequel to the extremely popular basketball-inspired anime series. The film first launched in 2017 and now will be making its US Netflix debut.

Netflix is gearing up to release another anime-inspired product in November and that is the highly anticipated live-action adaption of Cowboy Bebop. This will debut on Nov. 19 but before then you can check out the original anime series in its entirety on Netflix.

Even outside these new November Netflix additions, there is plenty of anime to check out on Netflix as over the years the streaming service has bolstered its roster massively.