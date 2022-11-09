Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season

Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.

Even though the show performed admirably on the platform for a completely original concept that featured elements of sci-fi and superheroes to boot, the company has decided that creators Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton will have to make do with a solitary run of just 10 episodes.

The Imperfects exploded out of the blocks by securing a Top 10 spot in 75 countries shortly after being unleashed onto the library, with genre junkies instantly enamored by the tale of scientist Abbi, comic book artist Juan, and singer Tilda being transformed into literal monsters after undergoing experimental gene therapy.

Suffice to say, as word began to filter across the internet that The Imperfects was no more, the reactions were those of shock fury, and more than a touch of resignation that it was always on the cards.

Was still finishing The Imperfects guess there's no point now. Just turned Netflix back on for Young Royals, but canceling The Imperfects and Fate are pretty good motivation to cancel it again. So tired of getting invested into new shows to have them canceled. — Matt (@MM_USA_2020) November 9, 2022

are you fucking fr. The imperfects was so good and it left on such a damn cliffhanger https://t.co/uOu2cj5oky — jakezosimo (@reversezosmoses) November 9, 2022

The imperfects was good WTHeck!? https://t.co/lWTvjivKMj — Pfizer Halliwell: ℂ 𝕙 𝕒 𝕣 𝕞 𝕖 𝕕 (@MrAmbitious12) November 9, 2022

The Imperfects toooooooo fuckin good! I need S2 😬 — Randa 💚 (@_randaahooper) November 9, 2022

@netflix loving the show the imperfects. If you’d given it like ANY publicity it might have had a chance at renewal. What gives? Thank you for Sandman. Good call there. Brilliant. — G Man (@GCCorbeil) November 9, 2022

THE IMPERFECTS WAS AMAZING ARE YOU JOKING https://t.co/s1gxsWoCT6 — Homie Adrienne (@adriennous) November 9, 2022

I enjoyed The Imperfects as well?!? Like netflix your reckoning is on its way. https://t.co/b3sIOjjDHw — Sally Sagiterrorist 😈 (@hairaconda) November 9, 2022

It sums up Netflix’s approach in microcosm that The Witcher will ignore the vociferous backlash to recasting Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4, while opting to swing the axe upon the unsuspecting head of The Imperfects. Those with a soft spot for fantastical thrills are probably starting to get mighty worried about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself right about now…