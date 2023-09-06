Netflix wisely abandons the original NSFW title of its new series hailing from the company behind a pair of monster-sized global hits

Netflix might release plenty of adult-orientated and R-rated content on a near-daily basis, but it never tends to bestow its in-house exclusives with titles that would make them nigh-on impossible to market, so it makes sense that the more palatable Everything Now would confirm a change in nomenclature with the debut of its first trailer.

Hailing from the production company responsible for not just one of the platform’s biggest-ever hits in The Crown but one of the most-watched new titles of the summer thanks to the hot off the presses Who Is Erin Carter?, the incoming series has also been confirmed for an Oct. 5 premiere.

When it was first revealed to be in development back in late 2021, the show was referred to as either The F*ck-It Bucket or THE F**K-IT BUCKET, so it doesn’t take a genius to understand why the marketing team decided that avoiding the NSFW terminology made it a great deal easier to raise awareness.

The story follows a teenager who returns home after a lengthy recovery period to overcome an eating disorder, only to find out her friends have moved on with their lives and left her behind. As alluded to by the original title, she’s got a bucket list of things that need to be accomplished, which inevitably isn’t as straightforward as it sounds.

Episodic dramas with lashings of comedy and pathos are a specialty on Netflix, so there’s every reason to believe Everything Now will be able to break out from the pack and find huge success when it lands on the content library in a matter of weeks.