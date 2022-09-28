Netflix’s controversial new true crime series is the most viewed show this week by a long shot

The latest Netflix Original true crime drama Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is absolutely blowing every other competing show on the streaming service this week, with close to 200 million hours watched around the world.

The Ryan Murphy series is also the number one most watched show in 92 countries globally. according to data sourced from Netflix Top 10. By comparison, the second most watched show around the world was Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2, racking up just under 61 million hours.

The grisly dramatization of the life of the Milwaukee serial killer and cannibal has been making the rounds on social media and has become somewhat problematic, with the depiction of events throughout the show being a little too close to reality, which could explain the surge in popularity.

Credit: Netflix

The last time a show saw such a high viewership count on Netflix was around the time volume two of Stranger Things 4 came to the service back in July, which saw an astronomical 301 million hours viewe

Few other true crime series have managed to crack the global top ten rankings in the past year, among them being Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, and The Most Hated Man on the Internet. However, none of these have managed to snap up the number one spot, and definitely not by such an enormous margin.



Another way in which Dahmer has come under fire is Netflix categorizing the true crime series with an LGBTQ+ tag, seemingly justified only by the fact that Dahmer was gay. This caused an uproar among the community, which considered the categorization to be in poor taste, and as such the tag has since been removed by Netflix.