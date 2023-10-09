Netflix’s hard-hitting new series that smartly ditched its original foul-mouthed title makes up for lost time on the Top 10 in 53 nations

People are going to watch a brand new Netflix series hailing from the production company behind all-conquering global sensations The Crown and Who Is Erin Carter? regardless of what it’s called, but the company still made the right call in altering the title of The F*ck-It Bucket to Everything Now.

For one thing, it’s a lot easier to market a show that doesn’t possess the king of the swearwords right there for everyone to see, which has worked a treat after the hard-hitting eight-episode drama got off to a strong start on the worldwide watch-list following its premiere this past Thursday.

Image via Netflix

Per FlixPatrol, Everything Now has been quietly moving its way up the charts after just about cracking the global Top 10 following its debut, and it’s now sitting as the eighth most-watched episodic original available to users everywhere, having taken on the Top 10 and won in 53 countries.

The story finds the star of breakout horror sensation Talk to Me Sophie Wilde’s Mia Polanco returning home after a recovery period dealing with an eating disorder, only to be thrust directly back into the world of high school trials and tribulations, made harder by her growing belief that the majority of her closest friends have moved on and left her behind.

A spiritual successor of sorts to Sex Education in that they both deal with current, timely, and topical issues through the lens of the people who live those experiences, Everything Now‘s focus might be primarily on its dramatic elements, but it’s proving plenty popular among subscribers.