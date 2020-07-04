The Sandman Will Reportedly Cross Over With Locke & Key

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is one of the most beloved comics of all-time. Published between 1988 and 1996, it’s been collected into ten trade paperbacks that have sold incredibly well since their release. Ever since the comic concluded, there’s been rumblings of a live-action adaptation, though nothing ever came to pass. Until now, that is.

A Netflix show is in production, with Gaiman himself playing a major role in ensuring they remain faithful to the books. Not only that, but according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us an Extraction sequel is in the works, which was correct – the streaming site have plans for The Sandman characters beyond just this show. In fact, they’re planning for The Sandman to cross over with Locke & Key at some point after the first season, which wouldn’t be unprecedented.

After all, October 2020 will see the publication of Locke & Key: Hell & Gone, a DC Comics/IDW Sandman universe crossover written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Also, Locke & Key‘s supernatural events fit quite nicely into The Sandman‘s world and it’s easy to imagine the intersection of their universes.

Right now, we don’t know too many details of the comic book crossover, but a promotional image teases that the “Key to Hell” will be involved. This played a major role in the fourth collected edition, Season of Mists, in which Lucifer renounces his job as ruler of hell and gives Morpheus the key (this also sets up the situation that leads to Netflix’s Lucifer). If this key’s in play in Locke & Key, then it suggests diabolical forces are definitely around. And with the same creative teams working on both the comic and TV show, it’s a no-brainer that they’d adapt their own plot.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 means that Netflix’s The Sandman is currently on hiatus. Sets for the show were being constructed earlier in the year but have been mothballed until it’s decided that it’s safe to return to work. Here’s hoping that’s soon, as I’ve been itching to see Gaiman’s world come to life since the mid-90s.

Locke & Key, meanwhile, has been officially renewed for a second season, but we have no confirmation of when it’ll go before the cameras.