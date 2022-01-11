Comic book loyalists who may be trepidatious at Netflix’s The Sandman adaption may find some comfort in the knowledge that the show will be rated TV-MA for language, violence, and sex — true to the mature-themed content of its source material, ComicBook reports.

The original DC Comics series The Sandman ran from 1989 until 1996 by acclaimed fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and artists that have included Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. Gaiman was one of the developers of the show, alongside Davd S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

The series centers around Tom Sturridge’s Dream, the king of dreams and the very personification of it, who right off the bat is a dead ringer for the original character from the comics.

Similarly to the comics, the series will see Dream, also known as Morpheus, one of the seven Endless, finally be freed from a 105-year-imprisonment by an occult and set out to restore order to his kingdom of Dreaming.

Netflix Unveils Ominous Character Posters For The Sandman 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

The series will also star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantinte, and David Thewlis as John Dee, among many others.

Having long languished in development hell since the early ’90s as some kind of proposed film adaption project, The Sandman producers Warner Bros. was finally able to put their effort toward television and signed a deal with Netflix for a series in 2019. After filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production finally began in October 2020 and concluded in Aug. of 2021.

There isn’t an official release date for the series as of yet, but The Sandman is expected to hit Netflix sometime this year.