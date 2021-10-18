New Batman Ninja Live-Action Photos Revealed

Batman Ninja was incredibly popular when it aired on Toonami, and it’s no surprise why. The amazing combination of the DC property with an incredible anime style currently boasts an 82% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and audiences alike gushing over how much they enjoyed the unique adaptation.

So when a live-action adaptation was announced to be coming to Japan, many across the world were excited. While it wasn’t a feature film as people had hoped, the stage adaptation still has garnered quite a bit of hype from dedicated DC fans.

While it was originally set to run from October 10 to December 31, 2020, it was delayed due to COVID-19. Now with a new run scheduled for Nov. 6 to 30, we’re finally getting a look at the jaw-dropping costumes of the cast thanks to the show’s official website. You can check them out below.

While we still don’t know how they’ll bring the wilder things like the giant samurai monkey featured in Batman Ninja to the stage, we’re incredibly excited to see any photos or videos taken of the show when they surface online.